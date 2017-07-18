Miami Township divided over proposed housing development

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Township trustees spent more than 2 hours Tuesday debating the proposed housing development known as Rivendell. Many residents say they don’t want it because the development doesn’t meet the same standards as their neighborhood.

The Rivendell development would consist of 82 single family homes. It would sit on 32 acres next to the Vienna Estates neighborhood, which is North of the Dayton Mall and East of Ohio 741.

The Vienna Estates neighborhood is made up of condominiums which is why residents say they don’t want the development. They say they want to keep the type of neighborhood the same–and only allow condos to be built not single-family homes.

“The new development is going away from the condominium concept,” resident Rick Reed said. “Going to a single-family home concept which changes the dynamic in the look of the neighborhood.”

2 NEWS reached out to both the developer and Miami Township trustees, but both declined our request for an interview. Instead of voting yes or no on the proposal, trustees voted to continue discussions at the next meeting scheduled for August 15th.