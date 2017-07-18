Miami Township Police cruiser hit by SUV

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Township Police cruiser was hit by an SUV early on Tuesday morning.

The cruiser was parked in the 2300 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

An officer was helping a motorist in a disabled vehicle.

That’s when the SUV slammed into the back end of the Police cruiser. The driver of the SUV was taken to Southview Hospital with reported minor injuries.

No one was inside the Police cruiser when it was hit. The officer and the two people in the disabled vehicle were unharmed.

Police haven’t said if the driver will face charges.