Mike’s Bike Park

Mike’s Indoor Bike Park features roughly 50,000 square feet of indoor cycling including a cross country loop, pump track, jumps, ramps, skinnies, north shore section and beginner (flat) section. There is a great lounge area for those not riding to enjoy and free wifi, television, vending machines, and even a free little library. The bike park is open Sunday 10-8, Monday-Thursday 12-8, Friday 12-10, and Saturday 10-10.



