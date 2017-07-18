Newborn addiction center close to opening in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is fighting back on the war against drugs. Brigid’s Path is a inpatient medical center located in Kettering that will soon treat drug-exposed newborns.

Three years ago, Brigid’s Path was an idea.

Through donations the community helped make it happen. Today it is nearly reality. The building and almost everything in it was donated to support those born into addiction.

Jill Kingston is the founder of Brigid’s Path. She is all too familiar with the sight of infants fighting addiction.

“Four years ago my husband and I started fostering and all of our newborns were drug exposed. That’s how I was introduced to the heroin epidemic,” said Kingston.

When complete. Brigid’s Path will have 24 nurseries that will feel like home.

“Moving out of the hospital is really a natural transition because what these babies need is a home-like setting. The hospitals are filled with beeps and too many noises,” said Kingston.

For Brigid’s Path it’s important that mothers have support as well as access to services if they retain custody of their newborn.

“What I’ve seen with each mom is that they want to be a mom. They want to be successful and they love their babies,” said Kingston.

Right now, Brigid’s Path is stocked up and ready to get to work. They have diapers stacked to the wall and even more in the basement.

“We have raised over 2.5 million dollars and that’s all from community donations,” said Kingston.

If everything goes according to plan, the very first newborn patients will arrive in October.

Brigid’s Path still has some room sponsor openings. Both business and families interested can contact them at 937- 350-1785.