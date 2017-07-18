No tax increase in renewal levy on November ballot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An issue that will be on the November ballot in Montgomery County will not raise taxes.

The Montgomery County Commissioners approved to place a Human Services renewal levy on the November ballot.

Officials say voters in November are asked to renew the current 6.03 mill human services levy.

This issue on the ballot primarily funds the work of county agencies such as Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, Children Services, Developmental Disabilities Services, and Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County and others.

County Commissioner Judy Doge says these services are crucial for Montgomery County.

“For over 50,000 children, families and seniors in Montgomery County, these services are vital,” said County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “Without this levy, over $50 million will be lost, services will be drastically reduced and cuts will be felt by citizens in every community in our county.”

The human service levy funds life-changing services:

· Protecting vulnerable children from abuse and neglect and preparing them to thrive in school

· Ensuring elderly people who struggle with physical challenges can obtain health care, meals and assistance in their homes

· Providing early diagnosis and treatment for children with mental and physical disabilities

· Helping adults with developmental disabilities find housing and jobs, and live on their own as parents age

· Keeping us all healthy, with immunizations, flu shots, restaurant inspections, and disaster planning

· Expanding alcohol, drug, and mental health services and crisis access and treatment

· Teaching unemployed adults to find training and jobs to reduce dependence and support themselves

If voters pass the renewal levy in November, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would continue to pay about $15.42 per month ($185 per year) in property tax