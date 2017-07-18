Police officer makes life saving decision during traffic stop

LAYTON, Utah (KSL) – A Utah police officer had a close call when he pulled over a vehicle and was sideswiped by another car in the process.

Layton police officer Josh Lynch pulled over someone early Saturday morning.

Normally he’d approach the vehicle on the driver’s side.

In this case, something told him to move to the passenger side of the car.

It was that decision that likely saved his life.

Both cars have minor damage.

The driver of the passing vehicle was eventually arrested on several charges including driving under the influence.