School leader charged with child rape appeals unpaid leave

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school superintendent charged in the alleged sexual assault of a girl younger than 13 is appealing his district’s decision to put him on unpaid leave.

Patrick O’Donnell, of Lewistown, is expected to get a public hearing with the Indian Lake Schools board in Logan County once the Ohio Department of Education provides the required referee for it.

The 52-year-old O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. A court affidavit says the girl alleged that O’Donnell touched her inappropriately and his wife failed to report the allegations to police.

His wife pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges. She also is a superintendent, at the Midwest Regional Education Services Center in Bellefontaine.

The O’Donnells’ attorney has said they’re innocent.