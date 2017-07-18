School leader charged with child rape appeals unpaid leave

By and Published:
Patrick O'Donnell

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school superintendent charged in the alleged sexual assault of a girl younger than 13 is appealing his district’s decision to put him on unpaid leave.

Patrick O’Donnell, of Lewistown, is expected to get a public hearing with the Indian Lake Schools board in Logan County once the Ohio Department of Education provides the required referee for it.

The 52-year-old O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. A court affidavit says the girl alleged that O’Donnell touched her inappropriately and his wife failed to report the allegations to police.

READ MORE: Two Ohio school superintendents indicted in child rape case

His wife pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges. She also is a superintendent, at the Midwest Regional Education Services Center in Bellefontaine.

The O’Donnells’ attorney has said they’re innocent.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s