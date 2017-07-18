Sinking homes force Ohio residents to evacuate

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — Several Ohio residents are being forced to leave their homes after they began sinking into the ground.

Wadsworth officials have deemed four condominiums and a nearby house to be unsafe and posted notices instructing the owners to vacate. Homeowners have reported cracks in their ceilings and collapsed walls.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the official cause has not been determined, but he believes the damage is due to an abandoned mine shaft that collapsed nearly 85 feet below the ground.

Wadsworth Director of Public Service Robert Patrick says there are many mines in the city, but this is the first time something like this has occurred.

Patrick says a coal mine subsidence study was done before construction began at the condominium development.

