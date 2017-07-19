11-year-old girl pulled from Great Miami River dies

Published:
Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department members search around the dock area where an 11-year-old girl was reported missing/Mike Ullery - Piqua Daily Call

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — An 11-year-old girl pulled from the Great Miami River in Troy on Tuesday night has died.

First responders went to the scene of the apparent drowning at Treasure Island around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, that girl was pronounced dead at Upper Valley Medical Center.

The Troy Fire Department and Troy Police searched for nearly 30 minutes before finding the girl. She was immediately removed from the water and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

According to Capt. Joe Long, medics were performing CPR on the child as she was transported to the hospital.

The child’s grandfather responded to the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say approximately 10 children were swimming on the harbor around dusk prior to the incident. Treasure Island Park was hosting a movie event Tuesday night.

