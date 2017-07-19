13-year-old girl who drown in Great Miami River identified

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Coroner has identified the 13-year-old girl who drown in the Great Miami River.

The coroner says Lillian May from Wisconsin is the victim. An autopsy is pending.

First responders went to the scene of the apparent drowning at Treasure Island Park in Troy around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, May was pronounced dead at Upper Valley Medical Center.

The Troy Fire Department and Troy Police searched for nearly 30 minutes before finding May. She was immediately removed from the water and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

The child’s grandfather responded to the scene.

Police say approximately 10 children were swimming on the harbor around dusk prior to the incident. Treasure Island Park was hosting a movie event Tuesday night.