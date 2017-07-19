Barista robot now remembers order based on facial recognition

TOKYO (WFLA/NBC News) — The local barista taking your coffee order may soon actually be a robot!

Pepper, the humanoid robot, can now remember as many faces as it sees.

Softbank Group unveiled the new tech today and placed the updated versions of Pepper at three of its stores in Tokyo.

The older Pepper’s memory could handle only about ten people’s faces.

In collaboration with a coffee maker, the telecom firm has programmed pepper to remember what kind of coffee someone ordered previously.

At the next visit, pepper sees a registered face and asks if the customer would like to take a break with their usual coffee order.

The robot shares the data with units in other shops, but can only remember what kind of coffee a visitor ordered at the last visit.

Softbank hopes to put Pepper’s in local coffee shops around the globe in the future.