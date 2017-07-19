Brooke Moore moves to evening anchor desk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Today Anchor Brooke Moore will join Mark Allan as co-anchor.

Many have been waking up to Moore every morning as co-anchor of 2 NEWS Today since December of 2014. She joined the 2 NEWS team in 2010.

“Brooke’s enthusiasm for Dayton shines through,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV Vice-President & General Manager. “Her commitment to quality journalism both reporting out on the street and behind the anchor desk exemplify what Working For You is all about.”

“I love this area and the people who live here, so this job is a dream for me,” said Moore. “I’ve spent the last seven years learning and growing as a producer, reporter and anchor at 2 NEWS. I can’t wait to bring everyone stories that matter each and every night.”

Moore will be joined by Mark Allan and Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis weeknights for Five on 2, 2 NEWS at 6, 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW and 2 NEWS at 11.

“We are always excited when we can promote from within the 2 NEWS family,” said Loni Blandford, News Director of 2 NEWS. “Born and raised in Dayton, the community values and relates to Brooke’s upbringing. She’s a dedicated journalist and a valuable asset to the 2 NEWS team.”