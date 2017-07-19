CHS to host drum corps show

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Nine world class drum corps will tap and drum their way to a local high school’s stadium.

The Centerville High School Band Boosters is hosting the Soaring Sounds 38 drum corps competition. Soaring Sounds is the longest-running independent drum corps competition in the country.

The show is Tuesday, August 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the Centerville High School stadium.

A food truck rally and a drum corps souvenir park will be activities to do before the competition show.

Tickets and information about the show can be found here.

Here is the list of drum corps that will attend the competition.