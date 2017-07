DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton will vote tonight to release $2.5 million in federal funds for the Dayton Arcade.

Developers would use those funds for more than 100 apartments built in four buildings.

Last month, the Arcade won $5 million in tax credits from the state.

Developers say they would have arranged more than $50 million of the financing needed for the project.