Ex-officer pleads not guilty to false shooting claim charges

By Published:
FILE: Officer Bryan Eubanks

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he’d been shot during a traffic stop.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bryan Eubanks pleaded not guilty Monday in Tuscarawas County to charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, forgery and workers’ compensation fraud. His attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

Authorities have said the former Newcomerstown police officer claimed that individuals in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April. A man was taken into custody and released several hours later. A statewide alert for the purported suspects was issued that day.

READ MORE: Sheriff: Ohio police officer says shooting story false

Eubanks was fired after telling investigators he had shot himself.

Newcomerstown is about 100 miles south of Cleveland.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s