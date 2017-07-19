Family members mourn teen who drowned in river

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Family members of the teen who drowned in the Great Miami River Tuesday night remember her as a “bubbly” girl who loved the outdoors.

The Miami County Coroner identified the victim as 13-year-old Lillian May of Wisconsin.

Captain Joe Long of the Troy Police Department said Lilly and her friends were swimming Tuesday night when the teen went under.

“I don’t know if she jumped off the dock, dove in, climbed in – and then, she never came back up,” Long said.

“It’s a tragic incident and it could have been avoided.”

Lilly, as she was known to her friends and family, was swimming with a group of friends.

She was submerged for more than an hour before authorities located her body in the murky water.

Authorities immediately began CPR and continued chest compression en route to hospital.

Lilly was pronounced dead by medical officials at Upper Valley Medical Center.

“You know with the recent rains we had and the flash flood warnings we’ve had – the river was up,” Long said.

“They were swimming in a group but there was no adult supervision at that point.”

Lilly’s grandfather Ken Ferree said Lilly had just completed eight grade at Troy Jr High School.

Her mother lives in Wisconsin. Lily was set to move there, at the end of this month.

“She was fun. She never knew an enemy,” Ferree said.

“Everybody was a friend – whether they were older or younger – it didn’t matter. She got along with all of them.”

He added: “She loved to swim so I don’t know if she evidently got into some trouble – more than what she knew how to get out of when she drowned.”

The river is a popular spot for families and children according to locals who said they were shocked by the news.

The principal of Troy Jr High called Lilly’s death a “tragic loss”. He said he knew Lilly fairly well.

He said the school is on summer break, but they’re working to determine what steps to take in the wake of her death.