Feds reviewing Ohio police shooting of unarmed black man

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published:
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters pauses as he speaks during a news conference to announce his decision to not pursue a third trial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two years after a white Ohio police officer fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in the head, the case is now in the hands of federal authorities.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters says prosecutors have already given information to the U.S. attorney for southern Ohio, who says he will review the Ray Tensing case and consider the potential for prosecution on civil rights charges.

An attorney for Sam DuBose’s family says they already have a draft letter and other materials for federal authorities to consider. DuBose’s sister Terina Allen says Tensing violated DuBose’s civil right to life.

Tensing was tried twice in state court but the jury deadlocked each time. Deters announced Tuesday he wouldn’t try Tensing a third time but would ask federal authorities to consider the case.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s