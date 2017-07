KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Four suspects are in custody in connection to car break-ins in Kettering

Police say someone spotted the suspects going through cars Monday night on Nightingale Place.

Detectives say in one case they got away with perfume, a blue tooth and an iPhone charger.

Kettering Police are reminding people to lock their cars.

Police arrested two 18-year-olds for theft. They also arrested 22-year-old and 20-year-old for receiving stolen property.

