ISP: Family from Beavercreek identified as I-70 crash victims

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have identified the victims of a crash that killed two children on Tuesday.

ISP said the two children killed were one-year-old Finley Bereda and five-year-old Brennen Bereda.

Their mother, 33-year-old Christina Bereda, is currently hospitalized. Their three-year-old brother is also in the hospital. Both are in Indianapolis hospitals.

ISP said that child seats were being used. The family is from Beavercreek, Ohio. That’s just outside of Dayton. ISP said the family was traveling to Missouri.

Investigators said a semi rear-ended Bereda’s van after failing to stop or slow down in a construction zone. The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. on westbound I-70 near the Vigo/Clay county line.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the children when emergency crews arrived at the crash. The two children were pronounced dead on the scene.

Another semi was struck during the crash. That driver was treated and released.

The semi driver that crashed into the van was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.