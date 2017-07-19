Oakwood begins construction project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of commuters are experiencing a slow-down here in the Miami Valley.

Construction has begun on Shroyer Road.

It is running from East Dorthy Lane to Greenmount Blvd.

The project is being done to make the road safer for drivers and residents in the area.

The city narrowing taking the four lanes down to two lanes with a proposed grass median on each side.

Both north and southbound lanes will be reduced on each side with the addition of bike lanes and dedicated left turns.

Oakwood officials say the $1.3 million project is aimed at reducing speed.