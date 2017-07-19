Ohio fights to keep National Aviation Hall of Fame

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Ohio is fighting to keep the National Aviation Hall of Fame here at home.

Congressman Mike Turner has previously expressed concern over the organizations finances.

According to Turner, whenever the community reached out to the organization to help, they have threatened to leave the state.

Now, Turner says he has taken steps in the National Aviation Authorization Act to make sure the group stays put.

The bill has already passed the house of representative and is now in the senate.

The hall of fame was founded in Dayton in 1962.

