Ohio State QB Barrett on Davey O’Brien watch list

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Buckeye quarterback J.T. Barrett has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

Barrett is a two time semifinalist for the award, given annually to college football’s best quarterback.

As starting quarterback for Ohio State, Barrett has a record of 26-4 and is about to become the first three-time captain in school history.

A holder of 23 school records, Barrett needs 1,167 passing yards for that school record, 535 rushing yards to top 3,000 and move into Ohio State’s all-time Top 10, and just five yards to set the school total offense record, currently at 8,850 yards.

Barrett also needs just seven touchdowns to break Drew Brees’ Big Ten record of 106 touchdowns.

Barrett, who graduated in December with his degree in communications, has twice been named the Big Ten’s Griese-Brees quarterback of the year.