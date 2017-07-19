Body believed to be missing Elyria woman found in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Elyria Police Department said Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies found a body of a missing woman in the trunk of a car Wednesday.

Elyria Police said Wednesday the Darke County Sheriff’s Office contacted them Wednesday to say they had arrested Roy Owens, Jr. after getting a call about an impaired driver.

Deputies then found Owens’ car in a ditch on State Route 49 in Greenville.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a man near the car, identified as Roy Owen, Jr., wearing only his underwear and armed with a knife. When deputies approached the car Owens placed the knife against his throat and his wrists. Deputies say Owens did not injure himself and they were able to take him into custody.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found a body believed to be Linnea Satterfield from Elyria.

Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are on their way to Greenville to assist with the investigation.

According to authorities, Elyria officers arrived at the home of 56-year-old Linnea Satterfield on Eastern Heights Blvd. around 7:45 Monday night, where they met Ms. Satterfield’s sister, Michelle Plumley. Ms. Plumley informed police she became concerned after being unable to contact her sister.

Ms. Plumley then went to the home and found Ms. Satterfield’s car parked outside with her purse in the passenger’s seat. She then called Ms. Satterfield’s cell phone, which was located on the ground near the vehicle.

After finding nothing at the residence, police then went to 128 Charles Ct., where Linnea Satterfield had lived with boyfriend Roy E. Owens Jr. until recently. Officers and detectives found signs of a struggle inside the home, including blood on the ground. They were unable to locate either Ms. Satterfield or Mr. Owens.

Elyria police have issued a warrant for Owens’ arrest for Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence and have signed an additional warrant for Aggravated Murder. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when new information is available.