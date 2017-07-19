Police need help identifying bank suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police need your help looking for this man that robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Downtown Dayton Monday.

Police sent this photo and the video from Crime Stoppers.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a gray tank top, khaki shorts, and black sandals. Police also say the man has two large tattoos on his left shoulder and the inside of his right bicep.

According to police, the note the suspect passes to the bank teller demands money.

If you have any information about this crime, police encourage you to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.

