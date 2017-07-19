Sinclair to put Montgomery County on November 2017 ballot

By Published: Updated:
Sinclair Community College (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Sinclair Community College’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to put a levy on the November 2017 Ballot that said it will do three things.

The levy is proposed to not raise property taxes for Montgomery County homeowners, protect low student tuition and maintain access to higher education.

The board of trustees says the levy’s projected worth is $27 million in yearly revenue to the college.

The college is funded by the the Montgomery County property taxes.

The vote to renew this levy is said to ensure local taxpayers will not pay additional money to Sinclair Community College in property tax.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s