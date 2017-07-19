Sinclair to put Montgomery County on November 2017 ballot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sinclair Community College’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to put a levy on the November 2017 Ballot that said it will do three things.

The levy is proposed to not raise property taxes for Montgomery County homeowners, protect low student tuition and maintain access to higher education.

The board of trustees says the levy’s projected worth is $27 million in yearly revenue to the college.

The college is funded by the the Montgomery County property taxes.

The vote to renew this levy is said to ensure local taxpayers will not pay additional money to Sinclair Community College in property tax.