Skydivers and baseball players honor the nation’s veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A professional skydiving team and a local baseball team will team up to honor the nation’s veterans.

Team Fastrax and the Dayton Dragons kick off the celebration of Warrior Weekend July 19.

Warrior Weekend is filled with event to recognize Gold Star families, Purple Heart Recipients, and the men and women who died for our country. During the event, 50 individuals will be honored at the event.

The skydiving team is made up of military veterans. The co-founders of the team said they started this Warrior Weekend four years ago because they want to do more for our nation’s heroes.

This will be the first year the Warrior Weekend will take place at Fifth Third Field.

The opening event of Warrior Weekend starts during the Dayton Dragons game Thursday, July 19.

Warrior Weekend is open to the public.

Events include:

Car show

Silent auction

Balloon festival

5K run/walk

