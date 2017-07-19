Skydivers and baseball players honor the nation’s veterans

By Published:
Photo courtesy: Team Fastrax

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A professional skydiving team and a local baseball team will team up to honor the nation’s veterans.

Team Fastrax and the Dayton Dragons kick off the celebration of Warrior Weekend July 19.

Warrior Weekend is filled with event to recognize Gold Star families, Purple Heart Recipients, and the men and women who died for our country. During the event, 50 individuals will be honored at the event.

The skydiving team is made up of military veterans. The co-founders of the team said they started this Warrior Weekend four years ago because they want to do more for our nation’s heroes.

Photo courtesy: Team Fastrax. Members of the team

 

This will be the first year the Warrior Weekend will take place at Fifth Third Field.

The opening event of Warrior Weekend starts during the Dayton Dragons game Thursday, July 19.

Warrior Weekend is open to the public.

Events include:

  • Car show
  • Silent auction
  • Balloon festival
  • 5K run/walk

You can find more information on the Team Fastrax website.

You can also check it out on the Dayton Dragons Facebook page.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s