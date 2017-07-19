Wapakoneta Police Chief to retire in September

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wapakoneta Police Department announced Wednesday that Chief Russel L. Hunlock will retire September 15.

Chief Hunlock served 26 years on the Wapakoneta Police Department.

Chief Hunlock started out as a Patrol Officer and then promoted to Lieutenant.

He is one of the longest running K-9 handlers in the department’s history. He was a K-9 handler for three dogs for 17 years.

Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock says he is appreciative of this opportunity to serve the city.

“I am grateful to have spent my time in service with the Wapakoneta Police Department. The City of Wapakoneta has afforded me a tremendous amount of opportunities to enhance my law enforcement career and for that I am grateful.” Chief Hunlock said.