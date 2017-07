XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A local teen broke his own world record at the Rubik’s Cube World Championship in Paris.

Drew Brads, 17, of Xenia won the top title in the competition.

Brads solves a prya-minx, which is a pyramid shaped Rubik’s Cube.

He won the competition with an average time of solving the puzzle in 2.4 seconds.

Drew Brads is a senior at Legacy Christian High School.