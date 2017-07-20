10 firefighters to join Springfield Fire Rescue Division

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ten new firefighters from the Recruit Academy will join the city of Springfield’s Fire Rescue Division.

The recruits will finish their training August 4 and fill the open spots within the department.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division has an agreement with Clark State Community College to train the recruits at an on-site academy.

Fire Chief Nick Heimlich says the program is beneficial for recruits pursuing a career as a firefighter.

“In a typical new hire academy, many of the SFRD attendees are already certified as firefighters by the State of Ohio,” said Fire Chief Heimlich. “We use the program to familiarize all candidates with our processes and equipment. We also use our own instructors, ensuring that these firefighters are ready to respond to an emergency as soon as they set foot in one of our stations.”

The academy’s curriculum is heavily infused with hands-on activities and drills that are not typically provided in the standard academic credentialing setting. The high level of hands-on activities allows instructors to ensure that minimum physical strength and aerobic capacity is substantiated and that all baseline skill sets have been mastered.