BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say the Beavercreek mother that was involved in the fatal crash in Indiana has been released from the hospital.

Officials have not said anything about her three-year-old son’s condition.

Chirstina Bereda,33, was traveling to Missouri with her three kids and crashed with a semi on interstate 70 in Indiana.

READ MORE: ISP: Family from Beavercreek identified as I-70 crash victims