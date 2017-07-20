Delivery driver robbed in parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Heidelberg delivery driver told police he was robbed by a man with a gun while making his rounds Wednesday.

According to a police report on the incident, the driver of a Heidelberg delivery truck was in the parking lot of The People’s Market in the 2000 block of North Main Street around noon Wednesday.

The driver said as he was returning to his truck a man approached him and said, “You know what’s up,” then showed the driver the handle of a gun. According to the report, the driver had the payments from the previous two deliveries in his hands and gave them to the suspect.

The suspect grabbed the money and fled across North Main Street.

The suspect is described as a black male 5-feet 7-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red and black basketball shorts. The victim told police the suspect had a “scruffy” flat top hair cut and a short full beard.

The suspect ran off with $286, according to the report.

Police searched the area but were unable to find anyone. No arrests have been made.