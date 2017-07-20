Doctor talks about Gliobastoma and treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Ronald Hale, Medical Director of Radio Oncology at the Kettering Health Network, talks about Gliobastoma and how to treat it.

Arizona Senator John McCain was diagnosed with this type of brain tumor.

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017