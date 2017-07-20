Flamingo chick steals the show at New Orleans Zoo

By Published:
In this July 14, 2017, photo, a flamingo chick bites an adult one’s beak at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. The fuzzy flamingo chick is running around after its parents in New Orleans’ zoo, and the Audubon Zoo’s curator of birds says it’s a very precocious critter. (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fuzzy whitish flamingo chick is running around after its parents in New Orleans’ zoo, and the Audubon Zoo’s curator of birds says it’s a very precocious critter.

“Flamingo chicks usually spend the first six to eight days after hatching on the nest mound, being fed and incubated by the parents. On Day 3, this little one had enough of the nest mound and kept jumping out,” Catherine Atherton said in a news release Tuesday. “Despite being returned to the nest several times, the chick kept leaving to explore. And it has been running around with the parents ever since.”

Zoo workers knew when it hatched July 4. They replace flamingo eggs with plaster-filled eggs to keep them from falling out of the shallow depressions atop the nests when their active parents move around. Fertile eggs stay in an incubator until they’re about to hatch. Then they’re returned to the nest and the dummy eggs are removed.

This was the zoo’s only fertile egg this season. It hatched almost exactly a year after the last two chicks at the zoo. And those had been the first to hatch at the zoo in more than five years.

American flamingos’ color isn’t part of their DNA but builds up as they eat shrimp and other crustaceans with lots of beta carotene in their shells. It can take a year or two for chicks to turn from whitish gray to pink or even orange.

Audubon Zoo has 40 flamingos in a flock on the Zoo’s entrance plaza and 53 more in a lagoon near the rear of the zoo.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s