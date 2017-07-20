GOP leader says McCain’s never run from a fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says cancer-stricken Sen. John McCain “has never shied away from a fight” and will “confront this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his entire life.”

McConnell says he hopes McCain will be back in the Senate in the very near future. McCain is an Arizona Republican and 2008 GOP presidential nominee.

The Kentucky Republican says “we’re all in his corner, every one of us.”

Ohio Representative Mike Turner released a statement Thursday about Senator McCain.

“I have had the privilege of working and traveling overseas with Senator John McCain to strengthen our Armed Forces. He has not only been a hero for our country but also a mentor to me. I have no doubt that Senator McCain will tackle this diagnosis with his decided courage and strength. My thoughts and prayers are with the Senator and his family.”

Ohio Congressman Bob Latta also released a statement.

“There is no doubt that John McCain is an American hero who has committed his life to public service — both in the military and in elected office,” said Latta. “While much can be said about his time in the Senate, there has been no bigger advocate for freedom around the world than Senator McCain. After surviving years as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, an onboard ship explosion, and a battle with skin cancer — nobody can question Senator McCain’s toughness. I’m convinced that he will persevere in his latest battle with cancer and wish him well as he begins his treatment. Marcia and I send our thoughts and prayers to John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family.”