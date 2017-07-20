Miami Valley could see more storms Thursday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday we will be a hot and humid day as we reach 90 degrees.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the weather will be mostly dry with a 20 percent chance of rain later.

Jamie also says the northern half of the Miami Valley has a chance to see potentially strong storms Thursday night.

Here is a look at our Live Doppler 2 HD Radar here.

Download our Storm Team 2 Weather app stay up to date with the latest weather developments. Use the Report It feature to send us photos of weather where you are. You can also share your weather pictures and video with us on the WDTN Facebook page.