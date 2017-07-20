Miami Valley could see more storms Thursday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday we will be a hot and humid day as we reach 90 degrees.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the weather will be mostly dry with a 20 percent chance of rain later.

Jamie also says the northern half of the Miami Valley has a chance to see potentially strong storms Thursday night.

