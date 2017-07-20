Official: NFL arena has panels like London tower

By Published:
FILE-In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2009 file photo, fans walk into Cleveland Browns Stadium before the Minnesota Vikings play the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s chief building official says panels used on a city-owned NFL stadium are “similar if not identical” to those used at a London apartment tower that burned.

However, Thomas Vanover also says he’s confident the Cleveland Browns’ stadium is safe.

A spokesman for Cleveland’s mayor initially said questions about the stadium would have to wait until after the investigation into the London fire, which killed at least 80 people. But Vanover held a news conference Thursday after The Associated Press reported on concerns about several U.S. buildings, including the stadium.

Vanover says the panels were installed on the stadium in a different way than in London’s Grenfell Tower, and that the venue’s overall cladding system was different.

READ MORE: AP Exclusive: Browns Stadium may sport same flammable panels as London inferno

Arconic Inc. quit making the panels available for high-rise buildings after the fire.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s