Officials dig at the Carlisle home for a second time

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/ Charlisa Gordon)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A sheriff’s van is back at the Carlisle home where skeletal remains of an infant were found.

2 News Reporter Charilsa Gordon is at the scene now.

Charlisa says officials started digging at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Official are digging up two locations near the home.

The first digging site is at original spot where the skeletal bones were found. The second digging site is about 50 feet closer to the house.

The coroner is back at the scene and a lieutenant is expected to stop by the house for an update.

We will continue to follow this story with updated information as we get it.

Carlisle Home Digging

 

Authorities: skeletal remains found believed to be stillborn baby

