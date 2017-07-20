OJ Simpson supporters arrive at Nevada prison

Officers walk toward the entrance to Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., where former NFL football star O.J. Simpson is being held Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson is making the case on live TV for his release from prison where he has been serving a 33-year sentence for an armed robbery involving sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, daughter Arnelle Simpson, sister Shirley Baker and close friend Tom Scotto arrived at the visiting area at Lovelock Correctional Center on Thursday morning.

They’re showing support for Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008 after trying to get back sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm.

