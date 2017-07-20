OJ Simpson supporters arrive at Nevada prison

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, daughter Arnelle Simpson, sister Shirley Baker and close friend Tom Scotto arrived at the visiting area at Lovelock Correctional Center on Thursday morning.

They’re showing support for Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008 after trying to get back sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm.

