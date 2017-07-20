ONLY ON 2: Bowers mother happy to see juvenile suspect tried as an adult

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Its been nearly a year since Jessica Combs saw flashing lights outside of her living room window.

Minutes later a Kettering police officer told Combs her son had been shot in the head.

Today, 2 NEWS learned the juvenile suspected of pulling the trigger will be tried as an adult.

“I ran outside thinking hey buddy you’re cutting it close. It’s 10:30pm. It wasn’t him it was a cop,” said Combs as she relived that September night.

It was the first time Bowers had a set curfew.

Today, Combs wishing she could tell her son just how much she misses him.

“If I could talk to him, I would say that I love him very much and I wish things could be different. I wish he was still here.”

Combs says its been a long 10 months of waiting. Now, 17-year-old Kylen Gregory will be charged as an adult.

“He made an adult decision to do what he did. I’m very pleased with him moving forward to be tried as an adult,” said Combs.

A decision Combs hopes will help her family move forward.

“If he would have stayed in juvenile court, he would have been out in a few years. I truly don’t think that if that were to have happened, we would be able to heal,” said Combs.

In January two other teens ages 17 and 15 were charged with lesser counts of assault and tampering in the death of Bowers.

Beyond the search for justice, Combs must live each day without her son.

“There are no words some days for it. Other than it’s hard. It’s really hard. Everyday is so hard without him. He was my baby.”

Bail for Kylen Gregory was set at 1 million dollars cash. We will continue to follow this case and let you know what happens next.