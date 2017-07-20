OVI checkpoint in Montgomery County Friday

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday it will hold an OVI checkpoint in Montgomery County Friday evening.

“Based on provisional data, in Montgomery County there have been 20 fatal crashes. Alcohol or drugs has been confirmed as a factor in two,” Lieutenant Mark Nichols, commander of the Dayton Post, said. “State Troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The specific location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday morning.

OSP says If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

