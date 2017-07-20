Police: Over 20 grams of fentanyl found in Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people were arrested as a result of drug raids in the city of Youngstown.

During a raid of a Wirt Avenue home on Wednesday evening, police reported finding various drugs, including 25 grams of fentanyl, a bag of crack and Suboxone.

Alan Johnson, who police say matched the description of a suspected drug dealer, was charged with possession of three types of drugs and having weapons under disability, according to the police report.

Police said Clifford Raynovich was charged with drug possession when officers seized a bag of crack was found in his pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun belonging to Johnson was also discovered in the house. according to the report.

Also on Wednesday, investigators raided a home on E. Judson, finding marijuana and two digital scales with drug residue, according to a police report.

Jameela Muhammad was arrested on a warrant and cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

At a home on S. Portland Avenue, officers reported finding a bong, bag of marijuana, two guns and pain relief medication.

Justin Patterson was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, while Charleston Jennings was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability.

Police said Patterson matched the description of a person selling drugs from the home, and he had a previous conviction for trafficking heroin.