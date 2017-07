HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Several law enforcement agencies raided several homes in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

The RANGE Task Force, including authorities from the FBI and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, were seen investigating at multiple scenes.

The task force raided houses on Wilding Avenue, Cromwell Place and Cardinal Avenue.

At the Wilding Avenue scene, one official was wearing a hazmat suit.

No information was released about the cause for the investigations.