Registration continues for U.S. Air Force Marathon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s still time to sign up for the annual U.S. Air Force Marathon.

Marathon officials urge participants to sign up quickly for the marathon September 15 and 16.

Runners, walkers, and wheeled participants alike can celebrate the 70 anniversary of the United States Air Force at the marathon.

Special events at the marathon include:

Joint flyover by a P-51 Mustang and F-22 Raptor

Musical entertainment

Participants will also get a chance to see where The Wright Brothers developed the first airplane and other historical landmarks.

Registration and more information about the race can be found here.

The races and prices for the events are listed below.