Reports: Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington commits suicide

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has killed himself at the age of 41, according to a report.

TMZ reports Bennington hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. His body was discovered Thursday morning.

Bennington is the father of 6 children.

Linkin Park was founded in 1996, and Bennington joined in 1999. The rock band rose to fame with their debut album “Hybrid Theory” in 2000, and recorded hits such as “In THe End,” “Numb,” “Breaking the Habit,” “What I’ve Done,” and “New Divide.”

For anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours every day at 1-800-273-8255.

Bennington and guitarist Brad Delson performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” for the crowd of mourners at Chris Cornell’s funeral, including Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, James Franco, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, many of whom were moved to tears. Cornell, the lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave, would have been 53 on Thursday.

Bennington wrote a letter to Cornell the day his body was discovered.