Son of Cecil the lion killed in Zimbabwean hunt

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Conservationists in Zimbabwe say the son of a lion named Cecil, whose 2015 killing prompted an international outcry, has also been fatally shot during a hunt.

A group named Friends of Hwange Trust said Thursday on Facebook that 6-year-old Xanda, Cecil’s son, was shot on a “legal trophy hunt” several days ago. The group says Xanda, who was wearing a GPS collar installed by researchers, was killed outside the boundary of Hwange National Park.

Another group named Lions of Hwange National Park says Xanda was killed by a Zimbabwean professional hunter.

Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer killed Cecil after the lion was allegedly lured outside Hwange park with an animal carcass used as bait. Zimbabwe described the killing as illegal and said it would charge Palmer, but later dropped that plan.

