Teen accused in shooting of Kettering student to be tried as adult

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen accused in the shooting death of a Kettering teen in 2016 will be tried as an adult.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday the motion to move 17-year-old Kylen Gregory from juvenile court to the Court of Common Pleas has been approved.

Gregory is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers in 2016.

Prosecutors say on September 4, 2016, 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers was at Alter Fest with some friends. One of the people he was with had an ongoing dispute with some other teens. The two groups encountered each other at Alter Fest and words were exchanged.

Eventually, according to prosecutors, Bowers, his friends, and the teen who had issues with the defendants were in a car trying to leave when the defendants pulled up to them in their vehicle. Some, or all, of the teens got out of their car and started pounding on the windows of Bowers’ car calling out the fourth teen for a fist fight.

Prosecutors say Bowers started to drive away, and as he drove off, Kylen Gregory pulled out a handgun and fired it at the back of the car. The bullet entered through the back window and struck Bowers in the back of the head. On September 6, 2016, Bowers died from his injuries.

Thursday, the Court granted the state’s motion for setting a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr said, “This was a sad and tragic event. Ronnie Bowers was a well-liked 16-year-old student at Fairmont High School and was a completely innocent bystander who was fatally shot by the defendant. Defendant Kylen Gregory should never have had a gun and should have never fired a shot.”

