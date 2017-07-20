US lawsuit: Ohio city let sewage into Lake Erie tributaries

By Published:
Lake Erie

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department have sued the Ohio city of Cleveland Heights, saying it allowed raw sewage to flow into Lake Erie tributaries.

The Plain Dealer reports that Cleveland Heights denies any liability related to the sewage overflow alleged in the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The city previously signed a consent decree that requires it to take steps to upgrade its sewer system. Officials estimate the first phase of work will cost $12 million over the next four years, and customers can expect an $18.73 increase on their monthly sewer bill.

City Manager Tanisha Briley says the city is looking at the most cost-effective remedies.

An EPA spokeswoman says the agency has jurisdiction over the city while the sewage problems are being addressed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s