2 jailed after being found in stolen car

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Friday two men were arrested after they were found in a stolen car Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told about a car that had been stolen in Richmond, Indiana and it was believed that car was in the Springfield area.

Soon after receiving the report, deputies spotted the stolen car near Home Road by Springfield High School.

Several deputies responded to the scene and found four men inside the vehicle. Deputies were able to confirm two of the men were the suspects from a photo of the car being stolen in Richmond.

Deputies say the two men were wearing the same clothing they had on in the photo.

Israel Scott, 20 and 18-year-old Allyn King, both from Springfield, were arrested. Scott and King were taken to the Clark County Jail where they were booked in on one count each of felony receiving stolen property.