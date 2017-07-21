2 jailed after troopers find 110 pounds of marijuana in car

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man and a woman are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $302,500 after a traffic stop in Richland County.

OSP said Friday on July 13, 2017, troopers stopped a car with Ohio plates for a window tint violation on Interstate 71. The driver was found to be under a license suspension and the passenger was unlicensed. Due to the suspension, the vehicle was towed from the scene. During an inventory of the vehicle, the marijuana was located.

The driver, Ltanya C. Guess, 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio and passenger, Don Lawrence, 51, of Cleveland, Ohio, were taken to the Richland County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies. Guess was also charged with driving under suspension and a window tint violation.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.