2 jailed after troopers find 110 pounds of marijuana in car

By Published:
Troopers seize 110 pounds of marijuana in Richland County traffic stop. (Photo: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man and a woman are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $302,500 after a traffic stop in Richland County.

OSP said Friday on July 13, 2017, troopers stopped a car with Ohio plates for a window tint violation on Interstate 71. The driver was found to be under a license suspension and the passenger was unlicensed.  Due to the suspension, the vehicle was towed from the scene. During an inventory of the vehicle, the marijuana was located.

The driver, Ltanya C. Guess, 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio and passenger, Don Lawrence, 51, of Cleveland, Ohio, were taken to the Richland County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies. Guess was also charged with driving under suspension and a window tint violation.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s