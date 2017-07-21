3 charged after drugs, guns and cash found in Warren County

DEERFILED TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Three people have been charged after deputies find drugs, cash and guns during a welfare check.

The Warren County Sheriff says deputies were called to the 6000 block of Spring Arbor Drive in Deerfield Township to check on a person Thursday.

While there deputies found a large number of narcotics, money and guns.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Saban, 49, was charged with Permitting Drug Abuse. Ms. Saban’s son, John Charles Francis, age 19 and another male, Jose L. Hortillosa, age 21, are wanted on felony charges of Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Criminal Tools.

Investigators say it is likely that additional charges will be filed against Mr. Francis and Mr. Hortillosa after lab results are completed.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Francis and/or Mr. Hortillosa, please contact the Deerfield Township Post of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-701-1800 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-925-2525.